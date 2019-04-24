POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Top spot just a number for Ko as she eyes third LPGA win
The 23-year-old South Korean won last month's LPGA Founders Cup, captured her first major crown earlier this month at the ANA Inspiration and could claim her third title in five starts this week at par-71 Wilshire Country Club.
Top spot just a number for Ko as she eyes third LPGA win
Ko Jin-young tees off on the second hole during the second round of the ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills CC Dinah Shore Tournament Course.
April 24, 2019

World number one Ko Jin-young, with five top-three finishes in seven starts this season, seeks her third LPGA title of the year when the Los Angeles Open starts on Thursday.

The 23-year-old South Korean won last month's LPGA Founders Cup, captured her first major crown earlier this month at the ANA Inspiration and could claim her third title in five starts this week at par-71 Wilshire Country Club.

Ko jumped atop the rankings with her major win at Rancho Mirage, but is philosophical about her breakthrough.

"It's really an honor to be number one," Ko said. "But anyone can climb to the number one, so that's just a number."

Some chase the dream of world number one from childhood, but Ko was not among them even as she idolised such South Korean stars as Park In-bee and Ryu So-yeon and practiced with her father.

"I grew up, maybe 10, 11 years old, and I'm looking at Grace Park or Jiyai Shin and Hee Kyung Seo or So Yeon, Inbee as well," Ko said. "They are the players. I'm just amateur, so I want to try. I need a little bit more practice.

"So I had lots of practice with my father. My father was boxer, so hard always."

Ko stresses being happy as a key to her recent success, calling golf "a really small thing in my life" but adding "and then out of my personal life always happy."

Asked what makes her happy, Ko said, "family and my dog and God and friends and food," in that order. Her dog Daebak remains in South Korea, so wasn't with her when she took a trip to Arizona to see the Grand Canyon after her Inspiration title.

"After ANA I go to Grand Canyon and then some canyons. I don't know names. A lot," she said. "Monument Valley something and then a lot. But I was able to confirm that there was a God. Really amazing in Grand Canyon. Really amazing."

Ko was a runner-up defending her title at the Women's Australian Open in February and last month's Kia Classic and third in the HSBC Women's World Championship but only shared 17th at last week's Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

Her best US finish last year was second at LA and she's glad to be back.

"I'm happy always playing in LA, lots of Korean fans and then lots of Korean food," she said. "Also weather is really perfect. Course condition is amazing. Everything is good. I'm looking for good position in the tournament."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us