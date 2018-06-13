CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Tony Awards 2018 | On Stage | Showcase
The 72nd Tony Awards were dominated by politics with actor Robert De Niro giving a blistering speech about US President Donald Trump. 'The Band's Visit', a production about music transcending borders won the most awards and winners at the ceremony spoke openly about how, despite the odds, art is capable of bringing people off all beliefs, together. We bring you highlights from the evening and speak to Michael Schulman for more on the 72nd Tony Awards. Schulman is a writer at The New Yorker and has penned a review about this years nominations.
Tony Awards 2018 | On Stage | Showcase
June 13, 2018
Explore
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Hamas agrees to release 10 Israeli hostages amid tough Gaza ceasefire talks
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us