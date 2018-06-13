Man Booker International Prize 2018 | Showcase Special

In May author Olga Tokarczuk became the seventh women and the first Polish writer to win the coveted Man Booker International Prize for 2018. The award winning author says that the Man Booker for her novel 'Flights' puts her in 'another league'. Showcase's Kerry Alexandra caught up with Tokarczuk in London and chatted to the author about politics, psychology and Poland's past.