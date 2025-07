Tony Award winners, Tai Kwun & Ramadan pides | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase: Istanbul's ancient Medreses: 00:50 The art of Ramadan pides: 6:47 Art news - short cuts: 10:23 The 72nd Tony Awards: 12:07 Writer at The New Yorker, Michael Schulman: 14:30 Hong Kong's Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage & Arts: 22:05