A highlight of the European cultural calendar, The Berlin Biennale got underway in the German capital this week and Kerry Alexandra gives us a taste of what visitors can expect, as well as what's behind this year's title: 'We don't need another hero'. Taking place across four venues this year, the Berlin Biennale runs until September and to speak more about the ever-popular contemporary art festival and the themes on which it's focussing in this year's edition, we speak to Nomaduma Rosa Masilela. Masilela is part of the biennale's curatorial team and is an artist who has a high interest in underrepresented aspects of history.
