Pakistan's 'Tyrion Lannister' lands lead role, in GoT-themed ad
Rozi Khan, a waiter, who took social media by storm for his resemblance to “Game of Thrones” actor Peter Dinklage who plays Tyrion Lannister, longs to meet his doppelganger.
Rozi Khan, 26, reacts on the street in Rawalpindi, Pakistan on April 28, 2019. / Reuters
April 30, 2019

As the north prepared for the battle of Winterfell, people in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi were surprised to see Tyrion Lannister serving flatbread at a local restaurant.

Waiter Rozi Khan has taken social media in his homeland –– where “Game of Thrones” has a strong following –– by storm for his uncanny resemblance to US actor Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister in the HBO fantasy series.

Until a few months ago, the 26-year-old had never heard of Dinklage. But his life changed when the son of the restaurant owner he works for spotted the resemblance and posted his picture on Facebook. 

“In the beginning, they started calling me Peter Dinklage. After that, I saw his show, and then slowly, slowly I became famous,” Khan said.

The resemblance goes beyond facial features: both men are also 135 cms tall and have a similar haircut. 

He is now starring in an advertisement for a Pakistani delivery company Cheetay.

Khan — who has dwarfism — is embracing his celebrity doppelganger status.

“My wish is to work in movies. And my other wish is that I should meet Peter Dinklage,” Khan added.

The eighth and final season of the wildly popular Game of Thrones concludes on May 19.

SOURCE:Reuters
