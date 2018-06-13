Should United States also denuclearise like North Korea?

It's thought that there are at least 15 thousand nuclear weapons spread across nine countries. But in the history of the world, nuclear weapons have only been used twice, both times by the United States. So should Washington really be the one demanding others to disarm? Guests: Dr Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm Iranian affairs analyst David Patrikarakos Author of 'Nuclear Iran' Dr. Jim Walsh Senior research associate MIT's Security Studies Program