Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding - it's the new way of raising money for anything from businesses and start-ups, to sports teams and libraries. But is it just a stop-gap solution - using private money to solve public problems? And when communities have to crowdfund to cover government funding cuts, are we effectively paying another tax? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.