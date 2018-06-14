WORLD
1 MIN READ
Macedonia Name Dispute: President Ivanov refuses to sign agreement
Macedonia's prime minister has reached a deal with his Greek counterpart to rename the Balkan nation, but the president of Macedonia says he won't sign the agreement. Gjorge Ivanov believes the deal, which could open the way for Macedonia to join the EU and NATO, grants Athens too many concessions. And as Ben Said reports, thousands of demonstrators in Skopje seem to agree with their president.
Macedonia Name Dispute: President Ivanov refuses to sign agreement
June 14, 2018
Explore
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 51, many still missing
Iran's Khamenei makes first public appearance since clash with Israel
Elon Musk says he has created a new US political party
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
False bomb threat forces parliament evacuation in Kosovo
Hamas cites 'national consensus' on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal
Zelenskyy announces new international arms deals with US, Denmark
President Erdogan test-drives Togg’s new T10F model in Istanbul
UK police arrest protesters as Palestine Action ban takes effect
US ready to fund nuclear energy projects in Türkiye — official
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us