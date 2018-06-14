WORLD
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Hamas, Fatah deal at risk of collapsing
It's been 11 years since Hamas took charge of the Gaza Strip. Since then, the small territory has faced war with Israel, as well as an Israeli blockade supported by Egypt. A reconciliation deal in October between Hamas and their political rivals Fatah was supposed to hand over control of the Strip to the Palestinian Authority. But, as Abubakr al Shamahi explains, it looks as if the agreement may soon collapse.
June 14, 2018
