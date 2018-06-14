The War in Yemen: Saudi-led forces launch assault on Hudaida

The Saudi-led coalition is attacking the Yemeni port of Hudaida from the air, the sea and ground. Fierce fighting is reported as the coalition tries to take the city from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, but there are great risks to civilIans. Hodeidah is the main entry point for food aid to a country where 8 million people are at risk of starvation. The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday. TRT World has obtained exlcusive footage of the beginning of the assault. Staci Bivens reports.