'The Incredibles' are back | Cinema | Showcase

Even if you're a superhero fighting evil every day, you can still have problems at home is exactly what had a lot of people hooked on to 'The Incredibles' when it came out fourteen years ago. And now, even more of this domestic drama beacons with the long-awaited sequel. To talk more about The Incredibles comeback we speak to James Gerbey. Gerbey is the entertainment news editor of inverse.com, where he has penned a review about the much anticipated sequel.