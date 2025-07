Will Chechen leader and alleged war-criminal Ramzan Kadyrov use the World Cup as an image-makeover?

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who's accused of human rights abuses, paraded Egyptian football star Mohamad Salah around Grozny. Was Kadyrov 'co-opting' Mo Salah, for political purposes? Guests: Anna Matveeva Researcher, King's College London Elliot Ross. Commentator 'Football is a Country' John Bradley Russian football expert