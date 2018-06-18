June 18, 2018
WORLD
Algiers peace accord | Kadyrov uses Salah as propaganda | Expedition to Antarctica
Ethiopia says it's ready to end 18 years of post-war hostilities with its neighbor -- so why hasn't Eritrea responded? Also, is Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov using a football star as propaganda during the World Cup? And we speak to TRT World correspondent Alican Ayanlar about his expedition to Antarctica.
