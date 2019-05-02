POLITICS
2 MIN READ
FIFA ready to discuss concussion substitutions
FIFA is open to having discussions about concussion substitutes for serious head injuries, the medical committee head of the global footballers’ players union has told the Times newspaper.
FIFA ready to discuss concussion substitutions
File photo. Chariman of the FIFA Medical Committee Dr. Michel D’Hooghe speaks during a press conference after the medical consultation of the FIFA Congress in Budapest, Hungary, May 24, 2012 / AP
May 2, 2019

FIFA is open to having discussions about temporary substitutions if players suffer serious head injuries in matches, its medical committee head Michel D’Hooghe has told the Times newspaper.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen tried to play on following a head clash in Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg defeat by Ajax Amsterdam before going off, prompting brain injury charity Headway to call for changes to the rules.

“Introducing substitutes specifically for concussion is a possibility and something worth discussing,” D’Hooghe told The Times newspaper.

“But if you bring a player off for 10 minutes and they are then reintroduced without warming up properly, it’s more likely to lead to muscle injuries... there are problems with that too.”

In addition to temporary substitutions, Headway called for “independent doctors with expertise in concussion” to take the final call on whether a player is fit to continue.

However, D’Hooghe believes it would be difficult for independent doctors to assess players.

“The advice from FIFA and UEFA is clear. At every occasion and before every tournament we tell the doctors that they must follow the protocols,” he added.

“The team doctors must be responsible for their own players. They know the players and are in a better position to assess whether they have been unconscious, or are in danger.”

Vertonghen underwent further assessment on Wednesday and tests would continue for the next few days, Tottenham said.

"We shall also be seeking independent advice and Jan is due to see a neurologist who specialises in elite athletes tomorrow. The player has reported no ill-effects today," the club said on their website.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us