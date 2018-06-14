North Korea Talks: Pompeo in Beijing after nuclear summit

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in Beijing. He will debrief the Chinese government on the outcomes of the summit between the US president and North Korea's Kim Jong-un. At a simililar meeting in Seoul, the US, South Korean and Japan agreed to work together towards ensuring Pyongyang complies with the agreement reached in Singapore. Philip Owira reports on what the different players in the region expect. And whether the summit with North Korea has driven a wedge between the US and the South.