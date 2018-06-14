Saudi-led coalition battles Houthi rebels in Hudaida

Backed by a Saudi-led coalition, Yemeni forces launched an offensive to retake the rebel-held port city of Hudaida, a key aid hub, sparking calls from the international community for restraint. Capturing this port could be a turning point in the three-year-old conflict. Houthi fighters use it to smuggle in weapons from Iran and the Arab alliance want to cut this supply chain. But it's also the place where most of the aid arrives for people in Yemen's rebel-held areas. Aid agencies have warned of a humanitarian catastrophe.