June 15, 2018
Refugee Crisis: More Tunisians make risky crossing to Europe
Well earlier this month, we saw dozens of migrants drowning off Tunisia's coast while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. Tunisia's become an important new route for migrants trying to make the crossing, after crackdowns against them in neighbouring Libya. But why do some Tunisians continue to take this sometimes deadly risk? Rahul Radikhrishnan finds out.
