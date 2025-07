The Incredibles 2, The Condor returns & Umm Kulthum | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase: Three artists, one exhibition: 00:59 The Condor returns: 5:35 Art News - short cuts: 9:27 A glimpse of Umm Kulthum: 11:47 The Incredibles 2: 14:40 Entertainment News Editor at Inverse, James Grebey: 17:49 David Bowie: 24:01