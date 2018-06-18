Turkey’s economy grew 7.4% in Q1 | Money Talks

Turkey's economy is firing on all cylinders with GDP numbers beating all estimates. The economy grew 7.4% to $207.5B, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute. Economists had expected growth of 7%. Turkey's current account deficit, however, widened to $5.4B in April, an increase of $1.7B year-on-year. We speak to Taha Ervas, financial columnist at the Daily Sabah newspaper.