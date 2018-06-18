New trade war fears after tense G7 summit | Money Talks

Critics have sometimes dismissed the annual ritual of the G7 summit as just a lot of hot air among the world's major economic powers. But this year, diplomatic pleasantries went out of the window. An acrimonious meeting was followed up with a twitter storm from US President Donald Trump, who lambasted the global trading system, saying "fair trade is now to be called fool trade". Liz Maddock reports with commentary from OANDA senior market analyst Craig Erlam and TRT World’s editor-at-large Craig Copetas.