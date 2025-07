NewsFeed: Eid al-Fitr

Watch NewsFeed to get the top trending stories on June 15th, 2018: - Eid al-Fitr: Millions of Muslims around the world say farewell to Ramadan and mark Eid - World Cup: We take a look at the opening ceremony - A bear. Riding in a car. In Moscow. Blowing a vuvuzela. #Newsfeed #eid #WorldCup