Rebuilding Mosul: Angelina Jolie urges support for reconstruction

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has urged the world not to forget Mosul - during her visit to the Iraqi city. Last year, Iraqi forces recaptured Mosul from Daesh, who'd occupied the city three years earlier. Jolie is a special envoy of the United Nations refugee agency - and has visited Iraq several times - but she says - this time it's different. Reagan Des Vignes reports.