Japan Earthquake: Quake with a magnitude of 5.3 shakes Osaka

At least three people have been killed and more than 200 injured, after an earthquake struck in western Japan. The US Geological Society says a magnitude 5.3 quake shook the city of Osaka, while the Japan Meteorological Agency reported it at a magnitude at 6.1. Railway services have been suspended to check if there's any damage to railway lines and equipment. Philip Owira reports