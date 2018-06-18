The UK's Windrush generation | Showcase Special

In this Showcase Special, we go on a journey through the trials and tribulations of the Windrush generation: the men, women and children who arrived in Britain from Commonwealth Caribbean countries between 1948 and 1971 to help a nation that, after two successive wars, had become bankrupt. They shaped communities but often faced racism. And today, many are being told they may no longer remain in the UK. On the 70th anniversary of the migration, Miranda Atty talks to people of this generation expressing their feelings about the scandal, through art, music and photography.