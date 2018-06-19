CULTURE
Video games: A modern form of art | Showcase Special
In this special episode of Showcase, we take a look at what some people will argue is a new, modern form of art - video games. They've come a long way from being blips on a screen, and are now more an escape into a reality that some people find more immersive, more exciting and more visually captivating than the real world. We also visit this year's Istanbul Games Week and discuss the rise of gaming and the industries around it with Damien Haas who is a member of Smosh Games, a Youtube channel with video gaming content.
June 19, 2018
