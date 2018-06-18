Colombia’s presidential run-off

Colombians headed to the polls for the second time in less than a month, after the presidential vote a few weeks ago proved inconclusive after no candidate won a majority. The result was a face-off between the leftist Gustavo Petro and the right winger Ivan Duque. Many saw the election as a referendum on the historic but controversial peace agreement with the FARC rebels. Duque thought it was too lenient but Petro backed the deal. Now the results are in what will that mean for the historic peace deal with the FARC. Hyder Abbasi reports.