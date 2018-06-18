WORLD
Venezuela’s humanitarian catastrophe
For many, Venezuela looks like a country at war. More than a million have fled, food and medicine is hard to come by, and thousands of children are at risk of starving to death. Sounds shocking considering the Latin American country sits on one of the world's largest oil reserves. But after a drastic fall in oil prices, the economy started to crumble. Now Venezuelans are in desperate need of aid and a solution to the crisis. Nicolas Maduro blames Washington, accusing the US of waging an economic war, but some point the finger at the Venezuelan president himself accusing him of utter mismanagement. So who is to blame? Guests: Carolina Jimenez Americas deputy director for research at Amnesty International Gabriel Hetland Assistant professor of Latin American studies at SUNY Albany Javier Farje Latin America analyst
June 18, 2018
