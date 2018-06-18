June 18, 2018
The Trump Presidency: Migrant children taken away from their parents
US president Donald Trump is defending his controversial policy of separating children from their parents at the border, despite a chorus of condemnation - even from his own wife. Around 2000 children have been affected. Trump says the US won't become a migrant camp or refugee holding facility and has falsely blamed the Democrats for the policy. From Washington, Ediz Tiyansan reports.
