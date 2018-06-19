CULTURE
Celebrating Bloomsday | Literature | Showcase
For James Joyce fans across the world, June 16th is Bloomsday - the day one of the most difficult and most revered novels is celebrated grand style. Ulysses was written by the early modernist and published in 1922. And although the book was deemed 'very controversial' at the time, it later became one of the masterpieces of 20th-century literature. And almost one hundred years on, 'Ulysses' is honoured each year with Bloomsday celebrations. To learn more about this day, Showcase is joined by its originator Andrew Gibson. He is a professor of Modern Literature and Theory and is the author of Joyce's Revenge, a book which takes a look at the history, politics and aesthetics in Joyce's Ulysses.
June 19, 2018
