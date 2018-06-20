The Trump Presidency: US plan nationwide protests against seperations

Donald Trump has defended his government's policy of separating children from migrant families who enter the United States illegally. While minors are being held in camps, the ruling Republican party is also putting together proposals on a new immigration bill, but the overall aim of all Republican legislation is to have more control over who should be allowed into the United States. Our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan is at the border town of McAllen, Texas, with the latest on a growing scandal.