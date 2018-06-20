WORLD
Macedonia’s new name
Macedonia and Greece appear to have ended a decades-long dispute over a name. The two countries signed a landmark agreement which paves the way for a newly named 'Republic of Northern Macedonia'. It may not sound like a significant change, but the impact could be huge. Athens has long used its veto power to keep Macedonia out of the EU and NATO, but if the deal is ratified, Greece says it will no longer object. But while the two leaders are rejoicing, many in Greece and Macedonia are not. Protests erupted in both countries, with Greeks calling the deal a national betrayal, and Macedonians angry there was even a discussion in the first place. Shoaib Hasan reports.
Macedonia’s new name
June 20, 2018
