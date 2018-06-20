Turkey election: The presidential system

Turkey's election will usher in a new presidential system, a change which will give the head of state increased new powers. The move has drawn international criticism and, despite those changes being voted for in a referendum, Turkey's democracy has been called into question. So, are the accusations justified? Sandra Gathmann reports.