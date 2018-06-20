WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide: Are attitudes to mental health to blame?
It often takes the death of a celebrity for the world to talk about suicide - this month TV chef Anthony Bourdain and designer Kate Spade took their lives. Globally, around 800,000 people kill themselves each year. But what drives people to take their own lives? And how should we tackle it as a society? Joining us at the Roundtable is Alexandra Fleischmann, a scientist from the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse at the World Health Organisation; Marjorie Wallace, the founder and Chief Executive of mental health charity SANE; Jessica Anderson, who has had personal experience with suicide; and Caroline Hocking, a clinical psychologist. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
June 20, 2018
