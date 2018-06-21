WORLD
Turkey Elections Road Trip: Quiz Challenge (Episode 2)
Turkey’s big elections are coming up so we send three teams around the country to speak to its people, eat its food and to explore its sites. Oh and we threw in a few challenges to keep them on their toes. In this episode you will see them struggle trying to sell local products and find people who can ace their politics pop quiz. (This was shot during Ramadan as you will see from some of the fasting, hungry citizens they encounter) Watch the first episode of Turkey Elections Road Trip Challenge: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQ_W4_esa2Y Latest updates on Turkey elections http://trt.world/election 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan http://trt.world/knv9 5 facts about Muharrem Ince http://trt.world/knvx 5 facts about Meral Aksener http://trt.world/knvy 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas http://trt.world/knvh 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu http://trt.world/knvk 5 facts about Dogu Perincek http://trt.world/knv1
June 21, 2018
