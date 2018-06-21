WORLD
"It's about keeping families together". Donald Trump's words as he reverses a policy he's defended more than once. Taking children away from families who've been entering the US illegally has led to accusations of a lack of humanity and compassion from a country that's long seen itsef as a beacon of liberty and hope. In the face of public pressure, the president has signed an executive order to end the separations. But it doesn't cover the 2,300 children already taken away. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
June 21, 2018
