June 21, 2018
World Refugee Day and art | Showcase
June 20th has been declared World Refugee Day in order to raise awareness about the plight of displaced people across the globe. But what does this day truly symbolize? And what's the reality for someone who's been forced to walk away from everything they've ever known? Syrian artist Mohannad Orabi joins Showcase from Dubai to answer these questions and explains how his journey is reflected in his art.
