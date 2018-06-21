Could a drug preventing HIV cause a rise in STDs?

Is there a scare campaign against pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP)? While it reduces the rate of HIV, some say it will cause a spike in STDs. Our panel argues that these concerns stem from prejudice, and not science. Guests: Dr. Vincent Cornelisse Sexual health physician, and the co-author of Australia's Prep guidelines. Matt Cain Journalist and author of ‘The Madonna of Bolton’