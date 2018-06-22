WORLD
What's the future of the Catholic faith in Irish society?
Not too long ago, to be Irish was to be Catholic. But recently the vote to legalise same-sex marriage and liberalise abortion has many questioning the influence of the church in everyday life. Has the shift in social attitudes also loosened the Roman Catholic grip on the hearts and minds of its Irish congregation? Joining us at the Roundtable is Sharon Tighe-Mooney, author of 'What About Me? Women and the Catholic Church'; Bernadette Fahy, a psychologist and survivor of institutional abuse at a Dublin church-run orphanage she was sent to at the age of seven; and Guen Murroni, an activist who campaigned for the abortion ban in the Republic of Ireland to be overturned. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World
June 22, 2018
