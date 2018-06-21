June 21, 2018
The War in Yemen: Detainee abuse alleged at UAE-controlled prison
Drawings smuggled out of a Yemeni prison appear to show images of torture and sexual violence. The prison, in Aden, is controlled by the United Arab Emirates, which has many officers stationed there. The UAE's Ambassador to the United Nations has denied his country is involved in torture or runs secret prisons in Yemen. Nafisa Latic reports.
