World Cup 2018: What’s going on behind the scenes?
The FIFA World Cup 2018 is looking good so far... But what’s going on behind the scenes? Can we now trust FIFA after years of scandals? And is anyone able to break the FIFA monopoly? There’s billions of dollars to be made if you have the brains and the nerve… Nexus with Matthew Moore On this episode of Nexus was Tim Vickery, BBC Sport’s South America Correspondent; Freelance journalist, Juliet Bawuah; and Chris Deeley, Editor and Academy Manager at 90min, an online football news site.
June 21, 2018
