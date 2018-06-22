Lisbon Under Stars | Tech and the Arts | Showcase

2018 is the European year of cultural heritage. And a group of Lisbon based artists has found a breathtaking way to mark the occasion. They've turned the walls of a 600 year-old-church into a giant three-dimensional screen and are using it to broadcast the history of Portugal. The visually immersıve show is titled "Lisbon Under Stars" and it's blowing the roof off what it means to experience something heavenly.