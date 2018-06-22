CULTURE
1 MIN READ
We Are Not Princesses | Cinema | Showcase
In 2014 the Open Art Foundation staged a series of theatre workshops for Syrian refugees in Beirut. And it was through these workshops that an ancient Greek tragedy became an outlet to tell modern-day stories of both their pain and suffering, but also their belief in a positive future. Their story has now become a film that those involved believe will offer hope to others. To speak more about that story and how 'We Are Not Princesses' puts a spotlight on the ongoing global refugee crisis, Showcase is joined from San Francisco by the editor and producer of the documentary, Sara Maamouri.
We Are Not Princesses | Cinema | Showcase
June 22, 2018
Explore
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 51, many still missing
Iran's Khamenei makes first public appearance since clash with Israel
Elon Musk says he has created a new US political party
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
False bomb threat forces parliament evacuation in Kosovo
Hamas cites 'national consensus' on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal
Zelenskyy announces new international arms deals with US, Denmark
President Erdogan test-drives Togg’s new T10F model in Istanbul
UK police arrest protesters as Palestine Action ban takes effect
US ready to fund nuclear energy projects in Türkiye — official
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us