In 2014 the Open Art Foundation staged a series of theatre workshops for Syrian refugees in Beirut. And it was through these workshops that an ancient Greek tragedy became an outlet to tell modern-day stories of both their pain and suffering, but also their belief in a positive future. Their story has now become a film that those involved believe will offer hope to others. To speak more about that story and how 'We Are Not Princesses' puts a spotlight on the ongoing global refugee crisis, Showcase is joined from San Francisco by the editor and producer of the documentary, Sara Maamouri.