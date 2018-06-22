Can Turkey’s opposition defeat President Erdogan?

It's an unusual alliance of three parties coming together for the first time. Despite their very diverse ideologies, the CHP, the Saadet Party and the Iyi Party are determined to trigger a big change in Turkey altogether.