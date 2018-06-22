WORLD
Turkey Elections Roadtrip: Finale
Turkey’s big elections are coming up, so we send three teams around the country to speak to its people, eat its food and to explore its sites. Oh and we threw in a few challenges to keep them on their toes. Our journey comes to an end with all of the teams meeting in Cappadocia and finding out the winner. As always, HQ had one final surprise in store for us there. Thanks for following us along our trip! Latest updates on Turkey elections http://trt.world/election 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan http://trt.world/knv9 5 facts about Muharrem Ince http://trt.world/knvx 5 facts about Meral Aksener http://trt.world/knvy 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas http://trt.world/knvh 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu http://trt.world/knvk 5 facts about Dogu Perincek http://trt.world/knv1
June 22, 2018
