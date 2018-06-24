June 24, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ethiopia Attack: Official among group investigating after blast
Ethiopian state TV says at least nine people - including the deputy commissioner of the Addis Ababa Police Commission - are being investigated following a grenade attack at a political rally. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was speaking to thousands of supporters at the time. The country's health ministry says one person was killed and more than 150 injured. Reagan Des Vignes reports
Ethiopia Attack: Official among group investigating after blast
Explore