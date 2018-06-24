June 24, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Fertility Tourism: Chinese couples seek fertility treatment abroad
China is seeing a boom in people seeking fertility treatments after the end of its decades-long one-child policy. It's turned the country into one of the world's biggest markets for in vitro fertilization, or IVF. But as John Joe Regan reports, restrictions on egg donations and surrogacy are sending many overseas for treatment.
Fertility Tourism: Chinese couples seek fertility treatment abroad
Explore