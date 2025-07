NewsFeed: #TurkeyElections

Watch NewsFeed to get the top trending stories. On June 25th, 2018 - #TurkeyElections: Turkey’s President Erdogan wins the presidential race and the polls see record turnout - Dbanj: The musician was at the BET awards when he learned his 13-month-old son was drowned - The World Cup is still on. How does football intersect with empires? - A pitch-invader kangaroo in Australia