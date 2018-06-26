June 26, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Argentina IMF Deal: Protesters demand reversal of IMF loan deal
Argentina's President, Mauricio Macri, is facing opposition to a 50-billion-dollar loan deal he signed with the International Monetary Fund. A general strike on Monday shut-down much of the city, with demonstrators saying the agreement with the IMF would impose greater suffering on people facing hardship in an economy that's already struggling. Reagan Des Vignes reports.
Argentina IMF Deal: Protesters demand reversal of IMF loan deal
Explore