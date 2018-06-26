June 26, 2018
How will Erdogan use his new powers as Turkey’s first executive President?
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will now have the ability to appoint his own vice presidents, ministers and several judges. But many critics say Turkey is headed in the wrong direction regarding the economy, civil rights, and democratic checks and balances. Will Erdogan prove his critics wrong? Guest: Ibrahim Kalin Turkey’s Presidential Spokesman
